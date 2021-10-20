Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 364,775 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,775 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.77% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $23,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 7,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

