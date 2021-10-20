Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 77,103 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,103 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,188. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.