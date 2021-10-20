Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 958,092 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 958,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.84% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

XHR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,396. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

