Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 1.55% of SITE Centers worth $49,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 67,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,245. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.58 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

