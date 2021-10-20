Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

