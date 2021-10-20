Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 106,915 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,915 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

