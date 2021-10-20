Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 1,119,563 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,119,563 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 1.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

