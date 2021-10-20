Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 182,478 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,478 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.48% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.