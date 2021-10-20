Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 222,906 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,906 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.59% of STAG Industrial worth $35,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

