Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 5,151 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Public Storage worth $41,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $321.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,840. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

