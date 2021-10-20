Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 584 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PS Business Parks worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,349. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $176.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.