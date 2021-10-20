Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Trims Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Kansas City Southern worth $32,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $222,000. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $420,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,092. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.91 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.80.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

