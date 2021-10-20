CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Achieves $13,208.03

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,208.03 and approximately $70.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003989 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

