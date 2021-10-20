CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $608,600.00 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christina M. Corley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $188.39. 697,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.51. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

