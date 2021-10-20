Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

