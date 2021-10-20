Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to report sales of $58.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year sales of $235.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $283.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

