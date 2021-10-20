Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLBT. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLBT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 7,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,500. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

