Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CLBT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 7,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,500. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

