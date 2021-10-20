Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Cenovus Energy worth $44,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,034 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.60 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

