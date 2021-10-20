Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.56.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,359. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.55.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

