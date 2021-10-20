Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Lowered to GBX 134 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 97.96 ($1.28) on Tuesday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.80 ($2.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.70. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

In related news, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

