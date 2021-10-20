Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 269 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 269 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($196.81).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 290 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.02).

On Thursday, August 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 294 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of LON CAU opened at GBX 55.41 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.66. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.85 ($0.73). The stock has a market cap of £81.38 million and a PE ratio of -69.27.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

