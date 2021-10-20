Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $374,220.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 4,309,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

