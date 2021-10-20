CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

