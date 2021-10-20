Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.46 million. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPF stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $728.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

