Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.29

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 2428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages have commented on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.38.

About Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

