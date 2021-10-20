Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $761,600.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $761,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. 455,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

