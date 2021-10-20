CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $2.05 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $116.79 million and approximately $14.68 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00068842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.74 or 1.00023315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.12 or 0.06339507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,696,001 coins and its circulating supply is 56,979,226 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

