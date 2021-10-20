Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.48.

Shares of TSE CIA traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.37. 424,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,132. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.76. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$2.81 and a 1 year high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.50 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

