ChampionX (CHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. ChampionX has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CHX stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 439.41 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChampionX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
