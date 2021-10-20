ChampionX (CHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. ChampionX has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 439.41 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChampionX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

