Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) vs. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Critical Contrast

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 49.74%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36%

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.80 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $46.72 million 46.42 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -15.29

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

