ChatCoin One Day Volume Hits $88,858.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $88,858.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,071.91 or 1.00068911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.90 or 0.00713395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001562 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004209 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

