Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $606.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

