ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading 5.7% Higher

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.57. 13,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,115,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

