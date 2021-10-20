Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,692 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 4.6% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $105.28. 96,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,705. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

