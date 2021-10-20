Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 173,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,376,705 shares.The stock last traded at $104.81 and had previously closed at $108.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

