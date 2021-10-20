Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 4,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

CHWWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chesswood Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.