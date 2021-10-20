Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $134.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $113.17 and last traded at $113.17, with a volume of 784289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

