Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $158.28 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00192326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,076,911 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

