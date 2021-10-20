Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.77

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 67848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

