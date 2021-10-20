Chinh Chu Sells 21,566 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 280,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Utz Brands by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 250,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

