Chonk Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2,275.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $37.55 or 0.00057907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00196093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00094567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

