Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CJEWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
