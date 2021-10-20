Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CJEWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

