Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,495 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $46,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
APR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 136,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,108. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.
Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $28,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Apria
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
