Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,495 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $46,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

APR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 136,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,108. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $28,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

