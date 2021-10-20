Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163,485.21

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $163,485.21 and $10.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00193212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00094382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

