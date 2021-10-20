Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $254.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.