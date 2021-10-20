Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $28.48. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chuy’s shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 301 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,883,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $582.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

