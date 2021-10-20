CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

CI Financial stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

