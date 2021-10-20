CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.62

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

CIXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

