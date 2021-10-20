CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 243,614 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of AstraZeneca worth $398,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.57. 112,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,489,136. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

